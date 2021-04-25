Storm Reports: Downed trees, powerlines, EF2 tornado in Georgia

COFFEE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents of the Bear Creek Mobile Home park woke up to trees on homes and limbs scattered throughout the park, some damage causing the residents to flee their home after the storm passed through Saturday night.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado touched down near Douglas around 9 p.m. More than 70 homes were damaged and nearly 1,000 customers lost power across Coffee County.

Kenneth Hersey was pulling momentous from the trailer he shares with his wife and granddaughter.

Handing boxes to a friend where a tree fell on his home leaving a large hole, Hersey said as he paused to talk to this reporter, he was looking out his front door as the rain came down heavy and the winds picked up send a tree crashing through the kitchen area of his home.

“It just collapsed everything inside the kitchen.” Hersey along with his family escaped injury and was at a loss for words to describe what happened afterwards.

Mack Wooten, who resides in a mobile home on Lot 21 was asleep when the tornado passed over his home send a tree crashing into the roof of the room he was sleeping in.

Wooten said, “I was dead asleep when the tornado passed. I woke up when I felt water hit my face, I watched through the hole in my bedroom as the vortex spun lit up by lightning. I just know I was in a tornado and I rolled out of bed, ran into the bathroom, got on my knees and began praying. I really thought this was it.”

Several miles away in the Bay Meadows subdivision Renea Ritchie was laying in bed talking to her husband on the phone when the rain and wind become stronger. Ritchie said the call was disconnected when all of a sudden her bedroom window shattered and she felt her home lean.

As the storm passed over her home it stripped away the roof shingles and bricks from in front of the home. Ritchie ran into a closet to seek shelter and when she went outside to survey the damage she discovered a large storage shed had been destroyed and her 40 foot RV camper had been flung from her driveway resting in pieces in her neighbor’s backyard.

All Ritchie could say after fully realizing the impact of what happened to her home and belongs is, “This is devastating, just devastating.”

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Director, Steven Carver, said its estimated over 60 homes sustained some type of damage. There are no reported injuries.

According to the National Weather Service, Meteorologist in Charge, Scott Cordero who was on the ground surveying damage to two areas of Coffee County, the areas were struck by an EF1 Tornado packing winds of 104 mph or higher.











































Photos provided by Lewis Levine.















A tree fell on a home in Tallapoosa and ripped through the kitchen ceiling. Michael Rossetti was inside the home around 7:30 and said it felt like a tornado was incoming. Rossetti also said heavy rain and hail fell down on the home.