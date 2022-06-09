SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A severe thunderstorm making its way through Chatham County and the Lowcountry has damaged some areas.

WSAV has reports of downed powerlines and a structure fire started by lightning in Pooler. Several trees are down in the area of Braxton Manor Drive and Meinhard Road in Port Wentworth.

Photo provided by the Burton Fire District.

Photo provided by the Burton Fire District.

Photo provided by Tim Wells.

The Burton Fire District (BFD) also tweeted several pictures of storm damage in the Lowcountry. BFD says four trees were downed on Mink Point Boulevard. There is also a downed powerline also blocking the road.

If you have any pictures of storm damage, email them to pics@wsav.com.