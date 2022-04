RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — As severe weather made its way through the Coastal Empire, it brought hail along with it.

WSAV viewers sent in the following pictures.

Photo provided by Mitchell Lee.

Photo provided by Shane A. Rahn.

Photo provided by Fowler Lynne.

Effingham County currently has a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:30 p.m

Ellebell has also seen baseball-sized hail (up to 2.75 inches) and reported a tornado.