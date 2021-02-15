PHOTOS: Hail hits Pooler, Richmond Hill

The Gates neighborhood at Savannah Quarters in Pooler saw some hail (WSAV viewers Tara Dry)

More hail in Pooler (WSAV viewer Abby Garrett)

Hail in Savannah near Pooler and Quacco Road (WSAV viewer Diane Hannon Allman)

Hail about 1 inch in size in Pooler (WAV viewer Marissa Peterson)

Hail down in Pooler around 7:15 p.m. (WSAV viewer Joanna Gearing)

More hail at Savannah Quarters (WSAV viewer Shannon Samad)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From Pooler down to Richmond Hill, hail was seen in several neighborhoods Monday evening.

Storm Team 3 has been tracking conditions for strong to severe storms, possibly between 7 p.m. and midnight.

WSAV’s own Ben Katko said hail came down on his house in Richmond Hill about 30 seconds before rainfall.

Meanwhile, a tornado watch is in effect for three counties in the Coastal Empire until 10 p.m.

