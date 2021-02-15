PHOTOS: Hail hits Pooler, Richmond Hill

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From Pooler down to Richmond Hill, hail was seen in several neighborhoods Monday evening.
Storm Team 3 has been tracking conditions for strong to severe storms, possibly between 7 p.m. and midnight.
WSAV’s own Ben Katko said hail came down on his house in Richmond Hill about 30 seconds before rainfall.
Meanwhile, a tornado watch is in effect for three counties in the Coastal Empire until 10 p.m.
Visit here to watch the latest forecast. Send your weather photos to pics@wsav.com with a location to be included in the gallery.