PHOTOS: Hail hits Pooler, Richmond Hill

  • The Gates neighborhood at Savannah Quarters in Pooler saw some hail (WSAV viewers Tara Dry)
  • More hail in Pooler (WSAV viewer Abby Garrett)
  • Hail in Savannah near Pooler and Quacco Road (WSAV viewer Diane Hannon Allman)
  • WSAV Coastal Sunrise anchor Ben Katko said hail came flying down at his house in Richmond Hill about 30 seconds before rain
  • Hail about 1 inch in size in Pooler (WAV viewer Marissa Peterson)
  • Hail down in Pooler around 7:15 p.m. (WSAV viewer Joanna Gearing)
  • More hail at Savannah Quarters (WSAV viewer Shannon Samad)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From Pooler down to Richmond Hill, hail was seen in several neighborhoods Monday evening.

Storm Team 3 has been tracking conditions for strong to severe storms, possibly between 7 p.m. and midnight.

WSAV’s own Ben Katko said hail came down on his house in Richmond Hill about 30 seconds before rainfall.

Meanwhile, a tornado watch is in effect for three counties in the Coastal Empire until 10 p.m.

Visit here to watch the latest forecast. Send your weather photos to pics@wsav.com with a location to be included in the gallery.

