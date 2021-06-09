Solarize Savannah launches bulk-purchase solar community campaign

A rooftop is covered with solar panels at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in New York. ConEdison Solutions installed 3,152 solar panels on the roof of Building 293 in 2016. The new panels will generate 1.1 million kilowatt hours of energy per year, according to the mayor’s office. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided more than $600,000 in incentives for the project. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah is continuing its push to transition to 100 percent clean energy and with the help of one local group, the city is working to get Savannahians to switch up the way they consume energy.

Solarize Savannah kicked off an initiative Wednesday asking Savannahians to consider switching over to solar energy. They say not only will this help save on your monthly bill, but it will create green jobs for local residents in the Savannah area.

As Savannah commits to transitioning to 100 percent clean energy by the year 2035, climate change leaders say it’s going to take the community coming together to help with that by going solar.

“We’re already experiencing global warming effects,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Solarize Savannah is a community-based group that’s helping people purchase solar energy one roof at a time. Mayor Johnson said it’s time to take action against the impacts affecting our environment. Climate change advocates say solar energy is the future.

“Promoting clean energy and energy efficiency drives innovation. It ensures a cleaner and more just future for so many people around this state,” Executive Committee Chair with the Sierra Club, Daniel Blackman said.

“It is the issue that determines all of our tomorrow’s,” Johnson said.

Going solar might look expensive, but Solarize Savannah leaders say these goals can be accomplished in an affordable way to decrease energy and economic burdens.

“Savannah has an above average energy burden and we know the amount of monthly income that residents pay on their energy bill. We know that it’s not fair,” Johnson said.

They say depending on the solar energy system you choose monthly payment options could be available around $40 a month and even cheaper if more people participate.

Michael Koehler says his system that was installed in 2010 paid for itself in six years.

“Some will say that going green will take sacrifices and personal life quality, I think that’s quite wrong. We added a lot of life quality by doing that because we are energy independent now,” Koehler said.

Savannah homeowners and business owners can sign up for a free solar evaluation now.