Savannahnians fight for climate change, demand action

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- Demand for action on climate change is coming from all around the country and the world.



Here in the Hostess City, people of all ages are out in full force with a strong message about our planet’s future.

“We are out here because we want to tell people to help save the environment,” said Oliver Truex, who came to the rally with his mom.

“Just because we are young doesn’t mean we don’t have a voice,” echoed Colleen Miller, a SCAD student. “In the future, we will be the people that are leading this change.”

“Whether you feel it or not, it will eventually impact you,” said Maxine Hauser, a freshman at Georgia Southern. “So we want to bring awareness and try to mitigate, or even reverse these effects that we are seeing.”

Fiercely fighting for a future on a planet they say is only getting hotter, these are faces of Savannah’s fight against climate change.

“We want our leaders to begin immediately switching to green energy because if we don’t do it in the next 10 or 11 years,” said Kevin Ionno, “according to the International Panel on Climate Change, we are going to be too late to do something meaningful.”

Kevin Ionno is a foot soldier for the Climate Reality Project of Georgia and for him, climate action starts in the community he serves.

“As long as the federal government sits back on its haunches, doing nothing, the solutions are going to be local and regional,” said Ionno.

From Millenials to Baby boomers, some see no reason to take action, calling global warming a natural process.

Others hope that mentality is dying out.

“As a mother of four I am hopeful, ” said Lisa Ring, Democratic Chairwoman of the 1st Congressional District of Georgia. “I have hope that we will do things in a different way and that we will be responsive to people, to humanity, to our planet, and stop being greedy and making policy based on profit.”

Ionnon said the Climate Reality Project is introducing a resolution to city council asking for a complete transition to green energy in Savannah by the year 2030.