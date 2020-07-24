Local environmental groups to host free online movie screening, discussion on plastic pollution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three groups are teaming up for a free educational movie screening and discussion this weekend in an effort to eventually ban the use of plastic bags in the Savannah area.

Oceana, the Unitarian Universalist Green Team and the Plastic-Free Savannah Coalition are offering an online viewing of “The Story of Plastic.”

The film, available to view online by RSVPing through Facebook, shines a light on the worldwide impacts of plastic pollution on the planet and the health of humans and wildlife.

Ryan Jinks, a member of the Plastic-Free Savannah Coalition, tells WSAV.com NOW that 6.3 billion metric tons of plastic are produced annually, while only 9% of that gets recycled.

“It’s going into either the landfills where it’s not biodegradable and also our waterways where we fish,” Jinks, a local teacher, said.

“So believe it or not, we are actually ingesting it and before long, if we don’t get a hold on it, it’s going to be a major public health concern,” he said.

People who RSVP to the online screening are encouraged to watch “The Story of Plastic” ahead of the digital panel-led film discussion on Saturday, which will take place online at 10 a.m.

“We’re all just coming together on one accord and seeing if we can have citizens give their input and come together on one common goal, which is to ultimately get businesses to jump on board and get citizens’ input on how we can begin this effort to ban single plastics,” Jinks said.

View the trailer of “The Story of Plastic” on YouTube by clicking here.

To RSVP to the film screening/online discussion and learn how to access the film, visit the Facebook event here.