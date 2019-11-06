Election Day Honk-A-Thon urges Savannah drivers to support clean energy

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Traffic got a little noisier than usual in Savannah as the sound of honks filled up one intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

It wasn’t a bunch of impatient drivers eager to get home after a long day as they passed through Liberty and Montgomery streets — they were actually honking in support for clean energy.

Environment Georgia hosted an Election Day Honk-a-Thon event, urging voters to honk their horns if they think Savannah should switch to clean and renewable energy.

The group is pushing for a resolution from the Savannah City Council to switch the city to 100-percent clean and renewable energy by 2030.

“It is important [on Election Day] because there are some candidates who support our initiative,” Jacqueline Reis, a Georgia Southern University student, told News 3.

“We just want people to be a part of the community and support this initiative for clean energy.”

Activists, interns and supporters were also on the corner to remind Savannah voters that polls closed at 7 p.m.

A small group began to gather around 4:30 p.m., each person holding up colorful, handmade signs with a message that would encourage drivers to blow their horns.

“Honk for clean energy,” “stand with science” and “clean energy makes jobs and saves our future” were just some of the phrases written on the posters.

They worked.

While not every driver honked, a fair amount of them did, including at least one school bus driver. Pedestrians and bicyclists got in on the fun, too, by verbally honking as they passed by.

“We’re excited!” Reis said. “It appears that Savannah is ready for renewable energy.”