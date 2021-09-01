Chatham County to host symposium on climate change, sea level rise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County and local partners will be discussing climate change and sea level rise at its upcoming symposium on Sept. 14.

Staff members from the county, Georgia Tech, and the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Planning Commission will be answering the public’s questions during the session.

There are two ways to attend the 6 to 8 p.m. session:

In person Limited to 18 people Masks required Registration must be completed on eventbrite.com Commission chambers at Chatham County Legislative Courthouse (124 Bull Street)

Virtual Register on Zoom



Attendees can submit questions ahead of time to ChathamPIO@chathamcounty.org.