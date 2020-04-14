NWS confirms Odum tornado, high-end EF-1

ODUM, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a survey in Odum, the National Weather Service confirms a high-end EF-1 tornado hit the town on Monday morning.

With peak winds of 110 mph, 41 structures were seriously damaged or destroyed. There were eight reported injuries.

The tornado traveled east-northeastward for a little more than 4.5 miles before lifting up. The pathwidth was 440 yards. The tornado first touched down at 7:25 am and lifted at 7:30 am.

In just that short amount of time, toppled trees smashed into windows and onto people’s houses along US Hwy 341. The severe weather also caused widespread power outages.

Out of the eight people injured, three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and have been released.

One mobile home was ripped off its foundation and thrown nearly 100 feet.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the following categories: