BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – An EF-0 tornado touched down northeast of Brooklet Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

It briefly touched down near the intersection of Clito Road and Brooklet-Leefield Road from 7:08 to 7:09 p.m.

The tornado had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, in Effingham County, NWS confirmed and EF-1 tornado near Guyton Wednesday night.