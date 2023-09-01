Fallen tree on mobile home on Pine Avenue in Midway (Lewis Levine, Coastal News Service)

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A small tornado caused by Idalia touched down in Liberty County Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS says the brief, weak tornado was located north of Midway and happened just after 10 a.m. The tornado was rated EF-0 with winds around 85 mph.

Officials say the tornado was associated with an outer band of Hurricane Idalia and snapped at least one tree, uprooted at least one other, and destroyed a small wooden shed.

There were no fatalities or injuries reported.