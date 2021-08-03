Tree apparently struck by lightning hits North Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy crews on Monday responded to a North Charleston home that was hit by a falling tree.

The single-story home, located on Grayson Street, sustained significant damage to a portion of the roof.

Witnesses said strong storms moving through the area caused the tree to fall.

The tree — which appeared to be struck by lightning — split in half at the trunk, causing one side to fall over onto the home. The tree appeared to hit a power line as well, though it is unclear whether it caused an outage.

Eliot Christopher, who lives in the home, said he was in bed when the tree fell. He said it was terrifying to say the least. The tree hit the living room and water came pouring in.

Luckily, Christopher was aware of the danger that the tree posed. He said that he knew it was rotted in the center and asked the property manager to take care of it several times to no avail.

When the storm started, he had a feeling that the tree would go, so he and his partner went to the back room. He was right.

“We heard heard the crash, we saw the lightning, we felt the thunder, and all of the sudden we felt the crack of the tree. It came through the front room.”

Christopher was not hurt, but he is devastated by the loss of his home. He, his partner, and their two dogs and two cats packed up their things and stayed in their car for the night.

Paul Fischer, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy, provided the following statement:

“[Dominion Energy is] responding to scattered power outages throughout the Lowcountry this evening, primarily due to severe weather, including gusty winds and lightening. Trees and tree limbs represent the number one reason for power outages in our system. We understand that there is never a good time for an outage, and we appreciate our customers’ patience as our crews work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.”

WCBD has also reached out to the North Charleston Fire Department for additional information.