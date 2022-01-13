No snow for Savannah, but how will South fare winter storm?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a strong area of low pressure swings through the southeastern states this weekend, some portions of the region will have to deal with snow, sleet and freezing rain. The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry are not among those areas.

However, this storm system is something to keep an eye on if you have any travel plans that take you to the north Georgia mountains, the Upstate of South Carolina or most of North Carolina. Even if you have to change planes at the major airport hubs of Atlanta and Charlotte, you’ll want to stay weather-aware.

What is Storm Team 3 tracking?

What we are tracking now is a fairly unorganized area of low pressure that is in the western United States. Though Friday and into very early Saturday, it will be moving over the Rockies and eventually into the midsection of the country. On Saturday evening, this system will be in along the Gulf states and will begin to bring some showers to our area.

Locally, we can expect periods of heavy rain along with a strong and gusty breeze. All indications are that temperatures will remain too warm for the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry to have anything other than a cold and rainy Saturday night and Sunday. No travel impacts are expected locally at this time.

Where is winter weather expected?

The primary area where winter weather is expected will be to the north of the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Generally speaking, this threat area is along and north of Interstate 20, which runs from Atlanta, through Augusta and Columbia, to Florence, South Carolina. Anywhere north of I-20 will likely have issues with freezing rain and sleet.

Farther north into the mountains of North Georgia, the Upstate of South Carolina and western North Carolina will be dealing with the possibility of heavy snow. This will especially be true in the higher elevations of North Carolina. Over a foot of snow is not out of the question for those areas.

Areas along and north of I-20 will also face the threat of prolonged power outages because of heavy snow and ice-covered trees falling on powerlines. If there is enough snow or ice accumulation, power lines may fall under their own weight.

What kind of travel issues are expected?

Areas along and north of I-20 that receive sleet and freezing rain can expect very slippery roads once it begins to stick. Bridges and overpasses cool off much faster than roadways on solid ground. Extra caution must be used when approaching any bridges, even if the road is just wet.

Any areas receiving snow will also face slippery roads and as a result, many may be closed in the areas impacted.

It is likely that there will be major delays with the airlines in Atlanta and Charlotte Saturday night and into Sunday afternoon. Be sure to check with your carrier about any potential issues.

If you do not have to travel to the areas receiving the most winter precipitation, delay your trip or reschedule it. This is especially true for individuals who do not have experience driving in winter weather.

What is the forecast for Savannah and Hilton Head?

Our Saturday will start out with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures warming into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

By the later afternoon and into the evening, cloud cover will become thicker and we will introduce the chance for a few showers Saturday evening.

Overnight into Sunday morning, as the storm system gets closer, rain will become more likely. From early in the morning to the early afternoon, there will be periods of heavy rain. Many locations will receive between a half of an inch to an inch of rain.

After lunchtime, the steady rain will taper off and colder and drier air will surge southward. Conditions will be breezy and gusty at times with a NW wind of 20-25 mph.

The good news for us is that the coldest air will not move in until after the rain has ended in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. This is the main reason we expect only rain.

By Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day), conditions will be dry and cold. Highs will just be in the 50s and by Tuesday morning is when freezing temperatures are possible.