SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Satellite weather and solar observations are about to be improved by the launch of the latest in a series of weather and environmental satellites.

On 4:38 pm March 1, 2022, the GOES-T will be launched into space from Cape Canaveral, FL.

GOES is short for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite. The first in the series of GOES satellites launched in 1975. Since then, there have been 17 operational satellites and each one that has been launched has been more advanced than the previous.

Currently, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) is developing the ‘R’ series that first became operational in 2018. Now NOAA is ready to launch GOES-T, the third satellite in this series.

At any given time, there are two GOES satellites in use over the western hemisphere. GOES West and GOES East.

This latest GOES satellite which will become GOES west. It will help forecasters and environmental scientists with improved data and high-resolution imagery over the northeastern Pacific Ocean, where many weather systems originate that impact the continental United States.

Image courtesy of NOAA

Better Data

-Enhanced fire detection

-Fog and low cloud detection

-Improved hurricane tracks and intensity

-Smoke and dust monitoring which will make air quality alerts better

-Volcanic eruption and monitoring for sulfur dioxide

-Sea surface temperature monitoring

-Improved detection of systems that produce flash flooding

-Improved space weather monitoring for solar flares and radiation Image courtesy of NASA

GOES West, which is also known as GOES-17 launched in 2018 and became operational in 2019. It needs to be replaced because of malfunctions with onboard cooling systems for the sensors.

The problem with the cooling systems is that heat generated by the sensors and electrical systems cannot properly escape into space, making infrared imagining unreliable. Infared satellite imagery senses heat in order to generate imagery of clouds and other data.

The next satellite in the GOES-R series is slated to replace GOES east in April 2024 and will be a twin to GOES-T.