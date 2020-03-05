Storm reports: Flooding, road closures in Coastal Empire

Flooding at DJs Way and Roberts Way in Pooler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Widespread rain continues Thursday in the Coastal Empire. From flooded roads to houses struck by lightning, News 3 is gathering the latest storm reports you.

Across the area, emergency officials and law enforcement echo the same message: turn around, don’t drown.

Schools are closed Thursday and/or Friday in a number of counties. See the full list here.

BULLOCH COUNTY

The Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency has asked drivers to stay off of dirt roads unless it is necessary.

Roads currently closed or compromised include but aren’t necessarily limited to:

Buie Driggers (Holloway to Bryant Still)

Cox Futch@Peppercorn

1737 Bryant Still to Stilson Leefield

WD Peacock From Clarke Farms to Cedar Lawn

Honey Bowen Rd at Ben Grady Collins

Arcola Road

Sinkhole @ South Jodan

Macedonia

Miller Street Ext

Riverview @ Old River

Buie Driggers @ JR Cribbs to 80E

Old Portal Rd below Moore Rd

EC Hunnicut@Faith Deal to Metts Rd.

CHATHAM COUNTY

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Charleston, Savannah Fire rescued a motorist on the roof of her vehicle which was in a flooded underpass on Henry Street.

The Savannah Police Department urges drivers to avoid the area.

Other road closures for Savannah:

36th Street between MLK Jr. Blvd. and Montgomery Street

52nd Street at Montgomery street

65th Street at Paulsen Street

Pine Barren Road at Roger street

Jasmine Avenue at S Thompkins Road

#SPDtraffic Henry St at Atlantic Ave is closed under the railroad bridge due to flooding. Please avoid the area. Turn Around Don’t Drown. Avoid standing water. pic.twitter.com/CadmSdjr4o — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 5, 2020

In Pooler, portions DJs Way and Roberts Way have flooded up to residents’ mailboxes.





Fort Stewart officials sent out a traffic alert around 3 p.m. cautioning drivers of standing water on Highways 199 and 144.

Fort Stewart police is advising drivers to use caution and slow down if travelling on Fort Stewart highways 119 and 144 due to standing water. #TrafficAdvisory #WeatherAdvisory — Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield (@USAGStewartHAAF) March 5, 2020

EFFINGHAM COUNTY

NWS reports a lightning strike caused a structure fire around the 100 block of Briarwood Court in Bloomingdale.

Another house struck by lightning was reported in the 100 block of Highland Drive. The fire department apparently responded and determined that there was no fire.

EVANS COUNTY

Perry Road has been closed due to flooding. The Evans County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to avoid travel on Perry Road South of Edgar Griffin in Evans County.

Many roadways will continue to have standing water, please use caution while traveling.

TATTNALL COUNTY

Tattnall County emergency officials urge residents to avoid crossing some dirt roads and roads with standing water.

Road closures include, but aren’t limited to W Charles Sikes and Carl Beecher roads in Reidsville.