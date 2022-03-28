CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Danger Statement for southern South Carolina and southeast Georgia.

Due to low fuel moisture, low humidity, and 15mph winds, officials discourage burning.

A Saturday Red Flag Fire Alert is currently in place until further notice. A Red Flag Alert does not prohibit outdoor burning, however, the Forestry Commission discourages so.

South Carolina is historically more vulnerable to wildfire in March and April.

The SC Drought Response Committee recognized emerging drought conditions in 11 eastern/coastal counties on Tuesday, March 22. Although some of the states received rain last week, other areas are critically dry.

The watch will be in effect Monday from noon through the evening.