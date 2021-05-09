National Hurricane Preparedness Week begins now

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) wants Georgians to begin preparing for the hurricane season now.

GEMA/HS has partnered with the National Weather Service to recognize May 9 through 15 as National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

“In the past few years, Georgia has experienced at least one major hurricane to hit our shores once a

year,” Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS Director said. “During Hurricane Preparedness Week, we’re

encouraging our residents, along the coast and inland, to prepare before the Atlantic Hurricane

Season starts in June.”

GEMA/HS said it will highlight one planning recommendation each day for the next week. GEMA/HS provided the following daily tips for Georgians to keep themselves, their families and pets safe during a hurricane or tropical storm, GEMA/HS said.



• Sunday, May 9: Determine Your Risk – Find out what wind and water hazards could occur in

your area. The impacts of hurricanes can be felt hundreds of miles inland – they aren’t just

coastal problems.



• Monday, May 10: Develop an Evacuation Plan – Get familiar with Georgia Navigator, so when

the time comes, you’ll know the way to go. To find evacuation routes click here.



• Tuesday, May 11: Assemble Disaster Supplies – Have enough non-perishable food, water

and medicine to last each person at least three days. Don’t forget the pet supplies.



• Wednesday, May 12: Get an Insurance Checkup – Call your agent and make sure you have

enough coverage to repair or even replace your home. Standard homeowner’s insurance

doesn’t cover flooding.



• Thursday, May 13: Strengthen Your Home – Make sure your home is in good repair and

meets hurricane code specifications. Have the proper plywood or aluminum panels to board

up windows and doors.



• Friday, May 14: Help Your Neighbor – Learn about all the different actions you and your

neighbors can take to prepare and recover from the hazards associated with hurricanes.



• Saturday, May 15: Complete Your Written Hurricane Plan – Knowing where you will ride out

the storm, and where your supplies are stored can make a difference. Make sure your family

is on the same page about who to contact and where to go. Write and store copies of the

plan where everyone has access to them.

For more information on weather preparedness, click here. GEMA recommends contacting local emergency management agencies to learn about specific risks in your area.