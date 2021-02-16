Millions cope with bitter cold

(NBC News) – Heavy snow and frigid temperatures continue to grip much of the nation.

Weather advisories stretch from the Northeast to the Southwest.

More than ten deaths have been blamed on the weather, and millions of people have been forced to endure the cold conditions without power.

More than a foot of snow fell in Chicago Monday, creating almost white-out conditions.

The deep freeze is also hitting the Deep South, where Mississippi saw a rare snowfall and powerful storms caused damage across the Carolinas Monday night.

