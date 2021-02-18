Local schools announce closures due to weather threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a few schools in the area have announced closures.

Flash flood watches have been issued in several local counties. Storm Team 3 expects heavy downpours and thunderstorms throughout Thursday with rain continuing Friday.

According to Superintendent Dr. Chris Roppe, 43 roads in Jeff Davis County already have washouts or water covering them.

School will be closed for students in the Jeff Davis County School System on Friday. Teachers are to report to school at 9 a.m. only if it’s safe to travel.

The Tattnall County School System will also be closed for students on Friday due to poor road conditions. Staff will be expected to report by 9 a.m.

Coffee County High School has rescheduled Thursday’s tennis match for Friday at 4 p.m. At this time, no closures have been announced.

Meanwhile, in Hampton County, all Hampton One students will attend school virtually on Friday. School officials say meals will not be delivered due to weather conditions.

News 3 will continue to update this page should additional closures be announced.