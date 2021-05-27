WATCH: Bird’s-eye view of central Oklahoma severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (WSAV) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of central Oklahoma Thursday afternoon.

WSAV News 3’s sister station KFOR flew a chopper in the area, showing a bird’s-eye view of dark clouds and torrential rain around 3 p.m. ET.

KFOR says Oklahoma City should remain weather aware throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Storms are expected to slide into southern Oklahoma Thursday night with severe weather possible up to midnight.

