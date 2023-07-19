SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Dr. Corbi Milligan of Memorial Health says that summer is definitely the most likely time to contract a heat-related illness. She says children and the elderly are most susceptible, emphasizing that there is no reason to leave children inside of a hot car.

“Children and the elderly are definitely more susceptible to heat-related illnesses, do not leave children in the car last year 33 children died from being left in vehicles,” said Milligan.

While it may be tempting to go outside and bask in the sun, Milligan says to do your best to stay inside during times when the temperature is peaking. If you do have to step outside, make sure you are hydrated and wearing sunscreen.

“Sunscreen is very important SPF 30 or higher SPF 30 being the minimum. Stay hydrated, you want to begin drinking water before you sense thirst.”

She says that if you feel light-headed or dizzy to immediately drink water, if that doesn’t subside, head to the emergency room. While water helps, but she says to stay away from alcohol because it can dehydrate you.

While these tips can’t do anything to keep the heat away, at the very least you might be more equipped to handle this weather.