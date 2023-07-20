SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Every day thousands of people in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry clock in and get to work outside for 8 hours or more. The recent wave of intense heat in our area has left workers doing things like construction, roofing and landscaping to get creative to avoid dangerous heat related illnesses.

“Air conditioning is essential, sometimes I’ll stop at a local gas station just to take a little time, plus hydrate, use the restroom, whatever, just to kind of reset myself. Then hydration, get everybody waters, whatever needs to be to essentially cool us down,” says Brendon Ratchford, project manager at WeatherGuard Roofing.

Ratchford says the high temperatures have caused them to lose out on business this month.

“Right before the Fourth of July week, it was really hot, 105 heat index, especially when you’re on a roof it exceeds around that level. We even had it where crews were leaving for a little while and had to come back because it was too hot and we had to drop some jobs just because it was so hot out,” he says.

Some companies say they’re taking extra precautions, like handing out bags of ice to workers before they leave and keeping safety-trained staff on standby.

“We have been pretty fortunate people try to stay near their cars or we take them inside, we try to keep the office nice and cool. That way they don’t have to pass out on our watch. So, in case, we do have staff on scene that can administer that, if need be,” says Mike Hopper, a Taylor Landscape Services equipment operator.

The bottom line for people working outdoors right now: safety over profits.

“It’s tough because sometimes we just have a lot of people having expectancies of time and deadlines and all of that, but sometimes mother nature makes it so tough that it’s hot all week and you just have to assess because you don’t want anybody getting sick or hurt on the job based on it,” says Ratchford.

Workers tell News 3 they are hoping for a break in the heat soon, so they can get back to business as usual.