SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A day of giving took a turn yesterday after 10 children had to go to the hospital because of heat exposure.

It happened in the first hour of a back-to-school bash – with special guest Flau’jae Johnson at Lake Mayer.

It’s a reminder of just how vulnerable our children are to extreme heat.

We’ve been dealing with extreme heat pretty much all summer, and health experts say heat-related illnesses have no age limit. It can sneak up on people, especially children.

Outdoor gatherings are popular in the summer months and making sure you are aware of the temperatures and how much water you drink is important.

We spoke to Dr. Michael Bossak, Director of Pediatric Hospitalist Medicine at Memorial Health, who says heat exposure tends to affect children because they simply forget to drink water.

“When you are outside for a prolonged period of time, whether it be a family barbecue or a concert outdoors, children and parents are not always great about hydrating,” Bossak explained. “They don’t remember, they are playing, they are having a great time, they are really enjoying the festivities. We need to be adults and make sure we are monitoring those things and keeping on top of our kids.”

He goes on to say the number of children admitted last night for heat-related illnesses is uncommon and that they were mild cases. Those children are now in good condition.

“We certainly see kids who come in dehydrated, ” Bossak said. “We certainly see kids who come in with a mild amount of heat-related illness. Very rarely do we see a child who actually has heat stroke where they are red all over, they are hot to 105 [degrees], and they just can’t cool down.

When spending the days outside in the sweltering heat, make sure you are keeping a close eye on your children.

“What really needs to happen is that everyone needs to be smart about the time outdoors,” Bossak continues. “So, if you are knowing if you are going outside in a hot situation, rehydrate and prehydrate. You should at least have 10 ounces of water prior to going outside to do anything before it’s really hot like that.”

Being outdoors during these high temperatures, Bossak’s advice is to keep a close watch on your children. Make sure they are not showing the following signs.

“They should be looking out for kids who are becoming extremely hot, flushed and red,” Bossak told News 3. “They’re tired, they’re feeling light-headed, or dizzy. Those are all signs of impending heat-related illnesses. They are all signs of being dehydrated to the point where it’s probably unsafe.”

A tip to keep in mind when spending the day in hot temperatures is to make sure you are switching between water and a drink that has electrolytes, like Powerade or Gatorade. Those drinks help replace nutrients you lose when sweating and will save you a trip to the hospital.