SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The summer heat can dry out mosquito breeding grounds, but our rainy weather isn’t really helping and that means mosquitoes are here to stay.

Earlier today I crossed the street to Daffin Park – although it was hard to talk without getting a bug stuck in my mouth, I did get to ask some residents about their experiences with bugs this summer.

I heard people saying:

“Those Skeeters will eat you alive”

“There’s one flying off my head right now”

“When the sun sets, it’s like they all come out”

“It’s like they’ve gotten bigger”

This summer, Coastal Health sent out a memo alerting residents to take precautions against mosquito bites.

This came after a chicken in Chatham County tested positive for a dangerous virus stemming from a mosquito bite.

Although it is a very rare virus, it has killed 30% of humans infected with it.

The Coastal Health District sent some tips for residents to reduce their risks of being bitten by mosquitoes:

Avoid dusk and dawn activities during the summer when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants to reduce the amount of exposed skin.

Cover exposed skin with an insect repellent containing DEET, which is the most effective repellent against mosquito bites.

Empty any containers holding standing water

Some people at the park also shared their methods with me.

“I put aloe on my skin and I take ginger supplements which helps general health and also with the bugs,” one woman said.

“If you don’t have Skin So Soft on, I suggest you get some,” another person commented.

Although the bugs are here to stay, hopefully, Coastal Health’s precautionary measures can help.