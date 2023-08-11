SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The extreme heat spreading throughout Savannah presents a serious threat to anybody taking medication.

After speaking to a local doctor, we learned that some medications do not interact well with the heat. We also learned how somebody on these medications can practice caution during the summer.

Dr. Robyn Odzark of Dedicated Senior Medical Center explained, “A lot of common medications that people are on can prevent the body’s ability to cool off and also increase the risk of sunburn…”

You may not know it, but some of the most common medications can be a safety risk when being out in the heat.

While they may be a part of your everyday routine– it’s critical to be aware of their possible effects Dr. Odzarktold News 3.

Dr. Odzark stated, “Certain medications that are common like antihistamines such as Zyrtec. Blood pressure, cholesterol medications, all can affect the body’s ability to cool off..”

Odzark emphasized that these risks present themselves on a case-by-case basis.

She also offered some cautionary tips for those spending some time under the sun.

“The best way to be precautionary about it is by just listening to your body. If you’re going to go outside and do activities, make sure that you go early in the morning or later in the evening to avoid the heat. Wear loose-fitting clothing, a hat, apply sunscreen…”

Dr. Odzark says to always consult with your doctor before adjusting any medicinal intake.