Jeff Davis County sees some damage, downed trees in tornado’s wake

DENTON, Ga. (WSAV) – Severe weather moved through portions of the Coastal Empire Thursday, with a tornado bringing damage to Jeff Davis County.

A tornado warning had been issued for portions of the county until 5 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Satilla GA, Graham GA, Denton GA until 5:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/GpAv7BWnjs — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) December 30, 2021

Video taken around 4:30 p.m. south of Denton shows a funnel cloud moving by Douglas Highway (Highway 221).

The Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office said there were reports of powerlines and trees down on the highway between Denton and Douglas. WSAV has also learned of a few homes that suffered roof damage.

No injuries have been reported.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville said they’ll be investigating damage further on Friday to determine the EF rating.