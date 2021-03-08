It’s Flood Safety Preparedness Week

Flooding at Abercorn and 61st streets from slow-moving storm in June 2020 (WSAV Photographer Tyler Smiley)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Flooding is a common occurrence throughout the Coastal Empire and can occur at any time of the year, often with little or no time to prepare.

That’s why this week, state and local agencies in Georgia are holding Flood Safety Preparedness Week, offering advice each day:

Monday, March 8 – Flood Safety, Preparedness, and Awareness: Make a plan, build a ready kit and communicate with your household and community to so you’re prepared in case of a flood.

Make a plan, build a ready kit and communicate with your household and community to so you’re prepared in case of a flood. Tuesday, March 9 – Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car.

Never attempt to drive through floodwaters. Two feet of moving water can carry away a full-sized car. Wednesday, March 10 – Flood Hazards: Stay out of floodwaters if possible. The water can be contaminated or electrically stalls. However, if your car stalls in rapidly rising waters, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground.

Stay out of floodwaters if possible. The water can be contaminated or electrically stalls. However, if your car stalls in rapidly rising waters, leave the vehicle and seek higher ground. Thursday, March 11 – National Weather Service ( NWS) Water Resources and Services: Many homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover floods. Make sure you’re financially ready for a flood event by visiting the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) website and remember: flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect, so sooner is better than later.

( Many homeowner’s insurance policies don’t cover floods. Make sure you’re financially ready for a flood event by visiting the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) website and remember: flood insurance takes 30 days to take effect, so sooner is better than later. Friday, March 12 – Partner Services: FEMA and the NWS can provide you with resources and tips to help you prepare for a flood.

This week is also Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week in the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division, in partnership with the NWS, will focus on a different topic each day, from what to do during a tornado to recovery from storms and flooding.

A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Wednesday in South Carolina.

Learn more about how to keep you and your families safe and prepared on the state emergency management agency websites for Georgia or South Carolina.