Isle of Wight’s landmark oak damaged in storm

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – Severe weather that passed through the Coastal Empire Monday morning dramatically changed the landscape of Isle of Wight.

Around 8 a.m., the usually quiet Midway neighborhood was rattled by high winds.

“All hell had broke loose,” said Gwen Parker, who has lived on the Isle of Wight for nearly 30 years.

A huge section of an oak tree came crashing down during the storm Monday.

But it wasn’t just any tree. The oak has been around for as long as anyone can remember.

“It’s our true landmark,” said Parker.

“It was measured two and a half years ago and it was 19 feet around,” she added.

A large section of the tree’s trunk is gone but an arborist is expected to take a look at the damage to see what – if anything – can be done.