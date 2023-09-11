BURNSIDE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Lee barreling towards North America, and although it will not be a direct hit to Savannah, the area will still experience high surf and rip currents according to Storm Team 3 Chief Meteorologist Scott Roberts.

One Burnside Island resident, Elizabeth Harris, says the Chatham County Commission has not done an adequate job in preparing the vulnerable area.

“Clean out these channels that have gone neglected for 40 years. Get these ditches graded properly. That’s just the bottom line. Just do your job,” says Harris.

She offers the following solutions: “You need to integrate more green space, and more green space means more retention areas, places meant to be a woodsy area capturing the rain.”

In anticipation of Lee’s impacts and other storms, she is taking matters into her own hands, building a rain garden to prevent flooding on her property.

“That’s been my defense against the county is my rain gardens,” says Harris.

Harris offers the following advice for fellow islanders: “You don’t wait until the last rush to go out and get your water, your batteries. You always need to be prepared. You always have your little stockpile if your electricity goes out. Try to have a generator if it’s possible to have that.”

Her main request from officials though is a full set of functional tidal gates that stop flooding in and around her home, something she says she’s been asking for for a long time.

“Have those tidal gates ordered, and have them installed. Doing that in the middle of hurricane season is just not proper planning.”

The Chatham County Commission has ordered at least three tidal gates this past spring after the islanders requested them.

At least two of them have been installed.