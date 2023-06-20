SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The current weather has caused a lot of water to pool around the roads. Hydroplaning is what happens when that water builds up in between the wheels of a car and the tires lose contact with the ground. Here are some tips from Bridgestone Tire to help control your car when you start to hydroplane.

Ease your foot off of the gas. This is what will help you slow down as you get through the water. Do not slam on your brakes. If your car has anti-lock brakes, you can simply pump them. Slamming on brakes will cause your tires to lock and will make your car start to spin out of control. Turn your wheel in the direction that you are spinning. This helps your car realign the wheels in the direction your going. This will give you the ability to regain control of the car. Do not come to a complete stop when you have gained control of the car. Wait for your tires to regain contact with the road and then you can begin to steer normally.

Driving under severe weather conditions can be difficult. Here are more tips from AAA for what you can do when you find yourself in rough weather conditions.