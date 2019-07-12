Tropical Storm Barry expected to make landfall this weekend

Tropical Storm Barry continues to take aim at the Louisiana Coast with landfall expected this weekend, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane.

Barry’s maximum winds are unchanged as of the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. The center of the storm was about 95 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River. It is still moving very slowly at around 5 mph but has taken a slight turn from west to west-northwest.

While Barry has been battling some dry air and wind shear, it is still expected to strengthen before reaching the central Louisiana Coast sometime Saturday.

Dangerous storm surge of 3-6 feet, 10-15 inches of rain and tropical storm to low-end hurricane force winds are likely along the north-central Gulf Coast as early as tonight as the storm gets closer.

There will be no impacts from Barry on the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.