How to help families impacted by Middle Tennessee tornadoes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As first responders work to understand the scope of the damage in Middle Tennessee caused by deadly tornadoes, help from all over the state is heading that way.

Below is a list of ways you can aid in the recovery process from over here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

American Red Cross of Tennessee:

The Red Cross is deploying volunteers to help in recovery efforts. Officials say their first priority is providing shelter and support to impacted families. The Red Cross is not accepting donated goods.

If you would like to donate blood, you can find blood drives near you by clicking here.

To sign up and become a trained volunteer, fill out an application here.

If you would like to make a monetary donation helping with tornado recovery efforts, you can give to the Red Cross by visiting here.

“Our main priority is sheltering. I know that there’s a lot going on but making sure people are safe and getting anyone affected back to recovery mode,” said Sharon Hudson, Executive Director for American Red Cross of East Tennessee.

Volunteers are being deployed to help with the Disaster Health Services team. At least one volunteer heading to Tennessee is from a chapter in South Carolina.

Sumant Joshi helps to clean up rubble at the East End United Methodist Church after it was heavily damaged by storms Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. Joshi is a resident in the area and volunteered to help clean up. Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding buildings and killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Knoxville Pays It Forward:

Knoxville Pays It Forward is collecting donations and taking a truck of supplies to Middle Tennessee over the next 48-hours.

“We are Knoxville, Tennessee volunteers and they don’t call us volunteers for nothing. So, it’s up to us to step up as a community and help our local Tennesseans,” said Kim Cantrell, Executive Director of KPIF.

If you would like to make a financial donation to help with Knoxville Pays It Forward tornado relief, you can click here.

Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee:

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund supporting impacted communities and nonprofits helping families address their ongoing needs.

If you would like to make a monetary donation, you can give by clicking here.

“Tennessee Strong” t-shirts:

Proceeds from a special “Tennessee Strong” t-shirt design from Nine Line Apparel in Savannah will benefit the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, mentioned above, as well as the Putnam County Rescue Squad.

Nine Line says all of the proceeds from the design will be donated to the two organizations.

To purchase a shirt, visit here. They will be available through Monday, March 16 and will start to ship out on Friday, March 20.