JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple organizations are helping to get donations to those affected by the tornadoes that swept across Mississippi on Friday, March 24.

The American Red Cross is accepting donations for those affected by the storms on its website. To donate by phone or to get assistance with your donation, you can contact the Red Cross at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

Monetary donations can also be made to verified fundraisers through GoFundMe’s centralized hub.

The Salvation Army of Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi deployed teams of response units early Saturday morning to serve the survivors of the deadly tornadoes.

The Salvation Army is seeking public support to help continue its relief efforts. Donations can be made through helpsalvationarmy.org or by texting MSTORNADOES to 51555.