SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Amid a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Chatham County Wednesday afternoon, WSAV News 3 has received multiple reports of hail.

Videos showed hail of various sizes raining down in Guyton, Pooler and Richmond Hill.

Residents are urged to stay indoors and away from windows.

Do you have weather videos or photos to share? Email them to pics@wsav.com. Our team will reply with a permission form for you to sign.