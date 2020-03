SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency for all Georgia counties south of Interstate 20, including the Coastal Empire, due to severe weather.

He noted that the Georgia Emergency Management Agency will coordinate with counties suffering flooding and other infrastructure issues.

Kemp made the announcement Thursday afternoon ahead of an update on COVID-19.

He said additional information is forthcoming.

