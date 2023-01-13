Gov. Kemp is expected to discuss the severe weather damage with state partners at 10:45 a.m.

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency after a severe storm system swept through North and Central Georgia Thursday afternoon.

The storm caused at least one death in Georgia.

Kemp said multiple tornadoes have been confirmed or observed in Butts, Henry, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding and Troup counties. There was also the possibility of a tornado touching down near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, he said.

The declaration will free up resources for the storm response. The governor said he’s ordered an “all-hands-on-deck approach to the affected communities.”

The governor said crews are actively responding to the damages.

“As we continue to address the needs of affected communities and citizens, Marty and I are asking everyone to keep their fellow Georgians and first responders in their thoughts and prayers,” Kemp tweeted.

The storm system also killed at least six people in central Alabama where tornadoes left severe damage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report