Friday afternoon shower brings flooding to Savannah streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s not uncommon to see flooding around the city after heavy rain, but Friday’s brief downpour serves as a good reminder to drive with caution.

Around 4 p.m. a car was towed out of standing on Victory Drive near Waters Avenue. It appeared the car stalled in deeper water.

Over at the overpass on Henry Street and Atlantic Avenue, Savannah Police closed the road down due to flooding. It’s an area known to flood when it pours rain.

The department recommends anyone who comes across flooding to report it immediately at 912-652-6500.

Savannah Police also reminds drivers to drive safely, slow down and turn on headlights.

It’s been a rainy week so far in the Hostess City, and residents can expect it to continue scattered storms throughout the weekend.

For a full forecast from Storm Team 3, visit here.