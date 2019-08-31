Florida brewery storing drinking water, offering power during Dorian

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida brewery is doing its part to help the community during Hurricane Dorian.

Swan Brewing in Lakeland usually fills tank LT2 up with beer, but ahead of Dorian, it’s filled with water.

“People that may need water after the hurricane have fresh drinking water is they need it,” Justin Spangler with Swan Brewing said.

The tank holds 530 gallons, and if it runs out, the brewing company has the ability to fill another one.

“We actually have out boiler behind us,” Spangler said. “That is going to equal about another 361 gallons of water. We’ll be able to actually fire that up and get clean drinking water.”

The brewery also has a generator so it can stay open and people can come in and have a been or charge their phones if needed.

Spangler said all of this is to help the community they serve in a time of need.

“Just trying to give back to the community and figure out what we can do to help, and that’s one thing we thought of,” Spangler said. “We have big tanks that we can store liquid in and keep it at a cold temperature. And we thought, ‘why not?’. If people need water and don’t have the availability, we can have it for them.”