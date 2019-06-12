Flooding reports, traffic alerts issued in Coastal Empire & Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Weather conditions in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry brought flooding in neighborhoods and on major roadways Wednesday.

Flooding and traffic alerts were seen mainly in Beaufort, Bulloch, Effingham and Jasper counties.

WSAV received several photos from viewers, showing flooding in their neighborhoods. Look through the gallery here.

Take a look at the list of alerts below:

6:15 p.m. Beaufort County: Vehicles stranded in water due to flooding at Wilborn Road and Main Street

5:45 p.m. Beaufort County: Traffic light out at Highway 46 and US 278

5:45 p.m. Beaufort County: “Considerable” road flooding at Highway 170 and US 278 interchange

5:15 p.m. Beaufort/Jasper County: Flooding closes Highway 170 ramp going onto US 278

5:15 p.m. Beaufort County: A vehicle was pulled from the water in Pritchardville. An estimated 2 feet of water in front of a home in Hampton Lake Community

5:00 p.m. Jasper County: Flooding closes West Frontage Road near Point South Community

5:00 p.m. Bulloch County: Flooding in Statesboro closes GA-67 northbound between GW Oliver and Bragan roads

4:00 p.m. Effingham County: Some roads nearly impassable in Staffordshire Estates neighborhood

3:00 p.m. Effingham County: Flooding in Rincon at the intersection of Goshen Road and Highway 21 S, several spots along Goshen road

3:00 p.m. Effingham County: Several inches of standing water on Kolic Helmey Road in multiple spots

3:00 p.m. Effingham County: Flooding in Westwood Heights and Silverwood neighborhood off of Highway 21

Reminders from local law enforcement:

– If a traffic light is out at an intersection and a law enforcement officer is not on scene directing traffic, treat it as a 4-way stop.

– Motorists are urged to find an alternate route if a roadway is flooded.