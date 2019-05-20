First storm of hurricane season forms in Atlantic

Say hello to subtropical storm Andrea

We are just under two weeks away from the start of hurricane season and our first storm has formed in the Atlantic. Andrea isn’t and will not be a threat to the US as the storm will track to the Northeast towards Bermuda.

The subtropical storm is expected to track to the North/Northeast over the next 2 days before dissipating Wednesday as it moves south of Bermuda. There will be enough dry air in place to weaken the storm. There are almost 1,000 miles between Savannah and Bermuda. Andrea is no threat to us.