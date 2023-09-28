SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — For the past few days, a stationary front has developed across the region and has produced on-and-off rain showers, overcast skies and breezy conditions. These breezy conditions are most notable along the coast where winds at times have gusted over 20 mph.

Additionally, high pressure to our north has increased the pressure gradient along the coast, which is leading to increased northeasterly winds. This steady flow out of the northeast has led to minor coastal flooding concerns for low-lying areas and will continue as we end the week.

In addition to onshore flow, the last supermoon of the year, known as the Harvest Moon, will be full in our sky early Friday morning. This will align with the next two high tide cycles occurring around 8 p.m. tonight and 8 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

During a full moon, the gravitational pull on the Earth’s surface is stronger, which means that the tides will be amplified, making the high tides even higher. The forecasted high tide at Fort Pulaski tonight is around 10.3 feet, which is in the moderate flood stage. Tomorrow morning, the moderate flood stage repeats with a forecast of 10 feet.

Near Savannah, the road most at risk when it comes to coastal flooding is Highway 80, which also happens to be the only road that connects Tybee Island to the mainland. Since Highway 80 was raised a few years ago, only occasionally has Highway 80 closed due to coastal flooding. The first time Highway 80 closed since the road was raised was in November of 2021 when a strong coastal low-pressure system moved up the coast. The tide levels for that system reached 10.45 feet which is the fourth highest on record behind Hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

When it comes to flooded roadways, it is important to turn around and avoid traveling through high waters. Additionally, pay close attention to which roads may be closed due to coastal flooding and never ignore roads that have signs indicating they are closed.