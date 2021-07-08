EF1 Tornado hits Springfield, GA

Tropical Storm Elsa hit the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Wednesday night into Thursday morning. In the strongest rain band, a tornado developed in Effingham County.

A National Weather Service storm survey confirmed an EF1 tornado hit Springfield, GA, with a path length of nearly two miles, width of 100 yards, and peak winds of 105mph.

The tornado began just north of Stillwell Road and east of Mock Road at Most Mock Farms where the tops of several trees were sheared off. Large branches were also knocked down. A carport collapsed.

The tornado moved northwest, snapping and uprooting several trees along Mock Road and in a field near a power line easement.

The tornado then strengthened to an EF1 intensity as it turned north and moved along Wood Duck Way. Multiple homes on Wood Duck Way and Riley Court suffered minor roof and siding damage. Two boats on trailers were lifted and knocked over or overturned. Numerous trees were uprooted or snapped.

The tornado then continued northward, crossing GA Highway 119 where it snapped and uprooted a few trees and knocked down powerlines, before dissipating in a field just north of the highway.