California is in quite the situation.

The state is caught in both a drought and a flood emergency at the same time.

Despite all the rain received from six of an expected series of nine atmospheric river storms, California continues to see below-average inflows.

Officials say the majority of the state’s key storage reservoirs continue to run below, and this is even after weeks of torrential rainfall.

At least 14 people have died in the recent storms. The latest two were killed by falling trees. One was a homeless person. The other died while inside their home. There have also been numerous reports of flooding, mudslides and power outages.

Another deluge is expected tomorrow (Tuesday). This will happen mainly over southern California. Then Northern California will get another round on Wednesday.

At this point, much of California’s drought-ridden landscape is drenched.

While it’s definitely helping the drought situation, there’s still so much more rain needed. Experts say it’s not even enough to put a dent in the deficit.

But it’s a start.

Another silver lining is the possibility of a ‘superbloom.’

What is a ‘superbloom’ you ask?

Following heavy winter rains, annual or short-lived perennial flowers will bloom briefly… and all at once, in the spring. It happened four years ago, when there were cascades of flowers in regions across California.

It’s beautiful as rolling hills and valleys are turned rainbow-colored.

At this point though, it’s just a chance.

Until then, it looks like the rain will continue to come down, and many spots could pick up several more inches of rain.

