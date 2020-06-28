DPH warns Georgians of health impacts from Saharan dust cloud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is urging people, especially people with chronic lung conditions, to protect themselves from dust from the Saharan dust cloud as it moves over Georgia.

The dust can cause eye, nose and throat irritation for anyone who comes in contact with it. It may cause wheezing in people with allergies or asthma.

DPH says people should limit exposure and take the following precautions:

If it appears hazy or dusty outside, limit outdoor activities such as yard work, exercise, children playing.

Wear a face mask outside to keep dust particles out of the nose and mouth, and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Pay attention to local air quality reports and news coverage related to the dust plume.

Keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep windows and doors closed. Run an air conditioner if you have one, but keep the fresh-air intake closed.

Follow the advice of your doctor or other health care provider about medicines and condition management if you have asthma or another lung condition.

If you experience a medical emergency, call 911.

