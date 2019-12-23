Downpours drench South, closing streets and delaying flights

CHARLESTON, SC (AP) – Forecasters say several roads were closed during the morning rush hour in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, as heavy rain soaked several southern states.

The National Weather Service said before dawn Monday that Charleston was flooding due to a combination of coastal flooding and the effects of the heavy rains.

Creeks and streams were on the rise there and across the South. Flash flood watches and warnings covered large parts of Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and South Carolina.

In Florida, the heavy rain and flooding delayed dozens of flights at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida.

By 6:30 a.m. Monday, flight operations were resuming.