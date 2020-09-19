Coastal flooding continues to be possible through early this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Strong onshore wind, elevated river levels, astronomical influence, and large swells from Major Hurricane Teddy in the central Atlantic Ocean are resulting in the possibility for coastal flooding during each high tide through the early work week.

Current Alerts

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Beaufort County through 2 pm. All other counties have been dropped from this advisory.

A coastal flood warning has been dropped for Beaufort County.

A coastal flood watch has been issued for Beaufort County, starting at 8 pm and continuing through the night.

Ft. Pulaski High Tides

Flood stage begins at 9.5 ft.

Sunday morning: 11:06 a.m. at 9.6 ft.

Sunday night: 11:25 p.m. at 9.9 ft.

Monday afternoon: 12:03 p.m. at 10.4 ft.

Tuesday morning: 12:21 a.m. at 9.6 ft.

Saltwater flooding will be Possible for low laying areas two to three hours before and after the high tides.

Minor flood stage is 9.5 ft at Ft. Pulaski, however water levels above 10 ft can make U.S. Highway 80 impassable to Tybee island.

It is likely that additional coastal flood warnings will be issued Sunday and Monday as water levels above 10.5 ft are expected. Major flood stage is 10.5 ft.

Remember to never drive though flooded roadways, you never know how deep the water may be. “Turn around, don’t drown.”