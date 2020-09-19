Coastal flooding possible again late Tonight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Strong onshore wind, elevated river levels, astronomical influence, and large swells from Major Hurricane Teddy in the central Atlantic Ocean are resulting in the possibility for coastal flooding during each high tide through the early work week.

All Coastal Flood Advisories and Warnings have been expired.

Ft. Pulaski High Tides

Flood stage begins at 9.5 ft.

Tuesday morning: 12:21 a.m. at 9.4 ft.

Tuesday afternoon: 1:03 p.m. at 9.4 ft.

Wednesday morning: 1:20 a.m. at 8.1 ft.

Saltwater flooding will be Possible for low-lying areas two to three hours before and after the high tides.

Minor flood stage is 9.5 feet at Ft. Pulaski. Above 10 feet, Highway 80 can become impassable to Tybee island.

Remember to never drive though flooded roadways, you never know how deep the water may be. “Turn around, don’t drown.”