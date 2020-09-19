Coastal flooding likely during high tides today; Hwy 80 may become impassable

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Strong onshore wind, elevated river levels, astronomical influence, and large swells from Major Hurricane Teddy in the central Atlantic Ocean is resulting in the likely chance for coastal flooding during each high tide through the early work week.

Current Alerts

A coastal flood warning has been issued for coastal Beaufort county from 8 am through 2 pm.

A coastal flood advisory has been issued for the Coastal McIntosh, Liberty, Bryan, Chatham, and Jasper counties starting at 8 am through 2 pm.

Ft. Pulaski High Tides

Flood stage begins at 9.5 ft.

Sunday morning: 11:06 a.m. at 10.5 ft.

Sunday night: 11:25 p.m. at 10.2 ft.

Monday afternoon: 12:03 p.m. at 10.7 ft.

Tuesday morning: 12:21 a.m. at 9.6 ft.

Saltwater flooding will be Possible for low laying areas two to three hours before and after the high tides. One to two feet of saltwater inundation above ground level.

Minor flood stage is 9.5 ft at Ft. Pulaski, however water levels above 10 ft can make U.S. Highway 80 impassable to Tybee island.

It is likely that additional coastal flood warnings will be issued Sunday and Monday as water levels above 10.5 ft are expected. Major flood stage is 10.5 ft.

Remember to never drive though flooded roadways, you never know how deep the water may be. “Turn around, don’t drown.”