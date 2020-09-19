Coastal flooding likely Saturday night and Sunday morning; Hwy 80 may become impassable

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A coastal flood warning has been issued for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Saturday night from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Counties included for South Carolina are coastal Jasper, and Beaufort County. In Georgia, the coastal flood warning is for coastal McIntosh, Liberty, Bryan, and Chatham counties.

Ft. Pulaski High Tides

Tonight: 10:32 p.m. at 10.5 ft.

Sunday: 11:06 a.m. at 10.5 ft.

Sunday: 11:25 a.m. at 10.2 ft.

Monday: 12:03 p.m. at 10.7 ft.

Tuesday: 12:21 a.m. at 9.6 ft.

Saltwater flooding will be Possible for low laying areas two to three hours before and after the high tides. One to two feet of saltwater inundation above ground level.

Minor flood stage is 9.5 ft at Ft. Pulaski, however water levels above 10 ft can make U.S. Highway 80 impassable to Tybee island.

It is likely that additional coastal flood warnings will be issued Sunday and Monday as water levels above 10.5 ft are expected. Major flood stage is 10.5 ft.

Remember to never drive though flooded roadways, you never know how deep the water may be. “Turn around, don’t drown.”